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PM Modi building false narrative about Bengal, acting as BJP campaigner: TMC

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh claimed that Centre had withheld around Rs 2 lakh crore of dues to the state.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 15:40 IST
BJPTMCKolkataTrinamool Cogressmodi\West Bengal

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