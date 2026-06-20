PM Modi participates in 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebration; releases Rs 18,880 cr PM-Kisan instalment

<p>Tarakeswar: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday took part in 'Paschimbanga Divas' or West Bengal Day celebrations at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.</p>.<p>He also released the 23rd instalment of PM-Kisan scheme worth Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.</p>.<p>The PM participated in a grand function to celebrate the state day, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, ministers, MLAs, government functionaries and the general public.</p>.<p>Modi also launched, dedicated and laid foundation stones for various development projects across railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors.</p>.Congress kept eastern India backward, BJP turning it into growth engine: PM Modi.<p>These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Agri Stack, National Mission on Natural Farming and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, the PIB (Press Information Bureau) said in a statement.</p>.<p>To extend the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to farmers in West Bengal, the PM launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state.</p>.<p>The initiative aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across about 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in West Bengal during 2026-27, protecting crops with an estimated insured value of around Rs 28,140 crore while supporting farmers through substantial premium subsidy, according to the statement.</p>.<p>Modi also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones for important railway projects worth around Rs 590 crore.</p>.<p>He inaugurated 49 road infrastructure projects developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III), covering a total length of more than 315 km across various districts of West Bengal.</p>