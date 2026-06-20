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PM Modi participates in 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebration; releases Rs 18,880 cr PM-Kisan instalment

The PM participated in a grand function to celebrate the state day, along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, ministers, MLAs, government functionaries and the general public.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra Modi

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