<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday paid rich tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary and said he made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a "timeless voice of India's civilisational soul".</p>.<p>Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on 'Pochishe Boishakh' or the 25th of the Bengali month of Boishak, known as Rabindra Jayanti.</p>.<p>"Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.</p>.Mamata to celebrate Tagore's birth anniversary when Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as new CM.<p>He said Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance.</p>.<p>"He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>PM Modi said Tagore enriched society with new thoughts, creative energy and cultural confidence.</p>.<p>"We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," he said.</p>.<p>Tagore was born on 25th Boishakh 1268 of the Bengali calendar (May 7, 1861, by the Gregorian calendar).</p>.<p>A BJP government, headed by Suvendu Adhikari, is going to take oath for the first time in West Bengal on Saturday. PM Modi is expected to attend it. </p>