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PM Modi pays homage to Rabindranath Tagore, terms him 'timeless voice of India's civilisational soul'

Tagore's birth anniversary is celebrated on 'Pochishe Boishakh' or the 25th of the Bengali month of Boishak, known as Rabindra Jayanti.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiRabindranath Tagore

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