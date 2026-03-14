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PM Modi slams TMC over opposing SIR in West Bengal, says it backs illegal migrant vote bank

Modi laid the foundation stone for five sections of the 231 km-long four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:54 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 15:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCspecial intensive revision

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