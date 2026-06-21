Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

PM Modi to lead nation in observing International Yoga Day from Kolkata

Modi will address a gathering at the Red Road in central Kolkata while participating in the common yoga protocol session with thousands of yoga practitioners during the programme
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 01:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 01:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiYoga Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us