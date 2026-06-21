PM Modi to lead nation in observing International Yoga Day from Kolkata

<p>Kolkata: Prime Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>will on Sunday morning lead the nation in observing the 12th International Day of Yoga from the Red Road here.</p>.<p>This year's theme for the International Day of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/yoga">Yoga</a> is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," highlighting its role in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, contributing to an improved quality of life.</p>.<p>Modi will address a gathering at the Red Road in central Kolkata while participating in the common yoga protocol session with thousands of yoga practitioners during the programme, an official statement said.</p>.'Paschimbanga Divas' not just a date but reminder of struggle that kept Bengal in India: PM Modi.<p>Yoga Day celebrations are being organised across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts, reaffirming yoga’s status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being, it said.</p>.<p>Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India’s proposal to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, the PM has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York, Srinagar and Vishakhapatnam, the statement added. </p>