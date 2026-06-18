PM Modi to make first visit to West Bengal on June 20 after BJP’s victory in Assembly polls

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will visit West Bengal on June 20 — his first trip to the state following the BJP’s landslide victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections — to transfer the 23rd instalment under the PM-KISAN scheme.</p><p>During the visit to Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, Modi will directly credit Rs 18,880 crore to the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmer beneficiaries across the country via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).</p>.PM Modi, Trump direct officials to fast-track 'commercially meaningful' trade pact.<p>In West Bengal, more than 45.35 lakh farmers will receive approximately Rs 907 crore under this instalment. With this, the cumulative disbursement in the state will cross Rs 15,055 crore, while the national total since the scheme’s launch in 2019 will surpass Rs 4.46 lakh crore, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.</p><p>This comes weeks after the BJP’s historic win in the May 2026 Assembly polls, where the party secured a majority and formed the government in the state for the first time, ending TMC’s long rule.</p><p>Modi’s visit is being seen as a strong signal of the Centre’s focus on farmer welfare and development in the newly BJP-ruled state.</p><p>Alongside the PM-KISAN transfer, the Prime Minister will launch several key initiatives aimed at boosting agriculture in West Bengal such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) with a combined outlay of around Rs 12,200 crore. The government targets insuring about 1.10 crore farmers across 30 lakh hectares in 2026-27, covering crops worth roughly Rs 28,140 crore.</p><p>An Agri-Tech platform under the Digital Agriculture Mission, providing a unified interface for fertiliser distribution, Kisan Credit Cards, DBT services, and MSP-based procurement.</p>.PM Modi meets leading CEOs in France; discusses investment and India expansion plans.<p>The National Natural Farming Mission, under which 346 natural farming clusters spanning 17,300 hectares will be set up in the state during 2026-27. Around 43,250 farmers are expected to benefit through bio-inputs, training, market linkages, bio-resource centres, and support from ‘Krishi Sakhis’.</p><p>The Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana in the districts of Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Jhargram to enhance productivity, promote crop diversification, and develop post-harvest infrastructure.</p><p>Additionally, Modi will inaugurate 49 road projects under PMGSY-III, worth over Rs 213 crore and covering more than 315 km. These roads will improve rural connectivity, help farmers access markets, and provide better access to education and healthcare in remote areas, the statement said. </p>