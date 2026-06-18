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Homeindiawest bengal

PM Modi to make first visit to West Bengal on June 20 after BJP’s victory in Assembly polls

Alongside the PM-KISAN transfer, the Prime Minister will launch several key initiatives aimed at boosting agriculture in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalNarendra ModiPM-KISAN SchemeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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