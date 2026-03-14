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PM Modi unveils connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal

The Prime Minister laid the foundation for a river cruise terminal and river tourism facility near the Indenture Memorial in the city.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsPrime Minister Narendra Modiregional connectivity scheme\West Bengal

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