<p>Kolkata: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> unveiled connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> on Saturday, and said a new chapter of India's development was being written from the state.</p>.<p>He laid the foundation stone for five sections of the 231 km-long four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor, which will reduce the distance by around 120 km and save nearly seven to eight hours.</p>.<p>The road, which is part of the economic corridor between Kharagpur and Siliguri, will pass through Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murshidabad">Murshidabad</a> districts, officials said.</p>.<p>The corridor will integrate key <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highways">national highways</a>, including NH-16, NH-19, NH-14 and NH-12, thereby strengthening multi-corridor connectivity, they said.</p>.<p>The PM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 5.6-km-long four-lane Dubrajpur Bypass and additional four-lane major bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on NH-14.</p>.<p>He flagged off the Purulia-Anand Vihar Terminal Express and unveiled six railway stations that were redeveloped under the Amrit Station scheme. These stations are Kamakhyaguri, Anara, Tamluk, Haldia, Barabhum and Siuri.</p>.<p>Modi also dedicated two railway projects to the nation -- the 16-km-long third rail line between Belda and Dantan and the automatic block signalling system between Kalaikunda and Kanimohuli in the South Eastern Railway zone.</p>.PM Modi to visit Assam on March 13-14, inaugurate & flag-off projects worth Rs 47,800 cr.<p>The PM said a mission has been undertaken to modernise India's railways.</p>.<p>Modi also inaugurated sections of NH-19 and NH-114, which will enhance <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-safety">road safety</a>, reduce travel time, ease congestion and pollution, improve regional connectivity, and boost <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">tourism</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/economic">economic</a> growth in the region.</p>.<p>The PM also inaugurated the mechanisation of Berth 2 at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haldia-dock-complex">Haldia Dock Complex</a>, which will enable efficient, faster and environment-friendly cargo handling, and the rejuvenation project at Khidderpore Docks (Dock 1 - West).</p>.<p>He laid the foundation stones for multiple port infrastructure projects, including the mechanisation of Berth 5 at Haldia Dock Complex and the renovation of the Bascule Bridge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a>.</p>.<p>The PM laid the foundation for a river cruise terminal and river tourism facility near the Indenture Memorial in the city.</p>.<p>Assembly elections are expected to be held in the state in April.</p>