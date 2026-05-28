<p>Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> leader Abhishek Banerjee for his social media post, alleging that it could disturb communal harmony, a police officer said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The complaint was filed at Bhowanipur Police Station by one Arnab Kanti Das, who termed the post by the Diamond Harbour MP "highly irresponsible".</p>.Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee express support for Cockroach Janta Party.<p>A copy of the social media post made on May 2 has also been submitted to the police, following which a preliminary inquiry has been initiated, an officer said.</p>.<p>"We have received the complaint and started a preliminary probe into the allegations mentioned in it. Necessary legal steps will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.</p>.<p>The complaint comes days after an FIR was registered against Banerjee at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station in connection with alleged provocative remarks made during election campaigning.</p>.<p>The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by Rajib Sarkar, a resident of Baguiati, over remarks allegedly made by the Trinamool Congress leader during a public rally on April 27.</p>.<p>At the rally, Banerjee had allegedly challenged the BJP and said he would see "who comes to save them after midnight on May 4", remarks that triggered political controversy. </p>