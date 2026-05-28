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Police complaint filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over social media post

The complaint was filed at Bhowanipur Police Station by one Arnab Kanti Das, who termed the post by the Diamond Harbour MP "highly irresponsible".
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsAbhishek Banerjee

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