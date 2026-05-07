Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Police heading in right direction in Rath murder probe: Suvendu Adhikari

When asked about the TMC's demand for a CBI inquiry into the killing, Adhikari said, "There is no relevance of TMC now. Police will be able to solve this."
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsBJP\West BengalSuvendhu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us