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Police personnel injured as protest against demolition drive turns violent in Kolkata

Bulldozers rolled into Kolkata's Tiljala last Wednesday as part of the West Bengal government's demolition drive against illegal structures following the factory fire that killed two persons.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalProtestsKolkata

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