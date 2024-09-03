Police remove barricades, allow junior doctors to proceed to Bentinck street

The junior doctors had placed the replica of a spine and red roses on the barricade. The replica is to emphasise the duty of the police force to protect citizens, they claimed.

"This was not in our plan. We did not know that Kolkata Police was so scared that they would put up 9-feet high barricade to stop us. Our agitation will continue till we are allowed to reach Lalbazar and meet the CP. We will continue sitting here till then," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

They continued shouting slogans seeking justice and protection for all, including doctors.

Later, Additional Police Commissioner (IlI) of Kolkata Police Santosh Pandey along with other officers of the force reached the spot and held talks with the doctors to pacify them.

The doctors started their march towards Lalbazar at around 2 pm on Monday holding placards which displayed illustrations of Goyal with texts calling for his resignation.

They also burnt an effigy of the police commissioner after they were stopped on BB Ganguly street.

They also raised slogans, seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The medics have alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.