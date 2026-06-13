Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Police search TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence for over 4 hours

According to the authorities concerned, the police were searching for the TMC MP's personal assistant in connection with the ongoing investigation.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 05:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCAbhishek Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us