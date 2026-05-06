Police security arrangements outside residence, office of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata withdrawn

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Police security arrangements outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office in Kolkata have been withdrawn following a formal review.
Key points
• Security review conducted
A formal review led to the withdrawal of additional police deployment and area security arrangements outside TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office.
• Changes in security protocol
No police vehicle will conduct advance route checks or ensure traffic clearance ahead of Banerjee's movement, though his Z-category protection remains unchanged.
• Barricades removed
The scissor barricade outside his Harish Mukherjee Road residence has been removed, though the police cabin remains intact.
• Similar action for Mamata Banerjee
The scissor barricade at the entry road for outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also removed on Tuesday.
• Existing security grading maintained
Banerjee continues to receive Z-category police protection despite the revised arrangements.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 06 May 2026, 09:19 IST