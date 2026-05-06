Police security arrangements outside residence, office of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata withdrawn

Police security arrangements outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office in Kolkata have been withdrawn following a formal review.

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Key points

• Security review conducted A formal review led to the withdrawal of additional police deployment and area security arrangements outside TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office.

• Changes in security protocol No police vehicle will conduct advance route checks or ensure traffic clearance ahead of Banerjee's movement, though his Z-category protection remains unchanged.

• Barricades removed The scissor barricade outside his Harish Mukherjee Road residence has been removed, though the police cabin remains intact.

• Similar action for Mamata Banerjee The scissor barricade at the entry road for outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also removed on Tuesday.