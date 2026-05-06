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Police security arrangements outside residence, office of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata withdrawn

Officials said the withdrawal of the deployment took effect early Wednesday morning following fresh instructions.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:19 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Police security arrangements outside residence, office of Abhishek Banerjee withdrawn

In one line
Police security arrangements outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office in Kolkata have been withdrawn following a formal review.
Key points
Security review conducted
A formal review led to the withdrawal of additional police deployment and area security arrangements outside TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office.
Changes in security protocol
No police vehicle will conduct advance route checks or ensure traffic clearance ahead of Banerjee's movement, though his Z-category protection remains unchanged.
Barricades removed
The scissor barricade outside his Harish Mukherjee Road residence has been removed, though the police cabin remains intact.
Similar action for Mamata Banerjee
The scissor barricade at the entry road for outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also removed on Tuesday.
Existing security grading maintained
Banerjee continues to receive Z-category police protection despite the revised arrangements.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCKolkataAbhishek Banerjee

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