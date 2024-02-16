Police stop Adhir Chowdhury-led Congress rally on way to Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday questioned why opposition political parties were not allowed to go to Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders.

He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to politicise the issue.

The Congress rally, led by Chowdhury, was initially stopped by police at Sarberia and then again at Rampur on the way to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.