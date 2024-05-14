Home
Police submits report on sexual harassment complaint by dancer against Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 18:12 IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday submitted a report of their investigation on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged by a dancer against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in 2023 to the state secretariat, a well-placed official said.

"We have completed a preliminary investigation on the orders of Nabanna (state secretariat). We have submitted it to Nabanna," a senior police officer told PTI.

In 2023, a popular classical dancer filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bose. According to her complaint, she travelled to New Delhi in June last year to participate in a programme, when she stayed in a five-star hotel.

She alleged that the Governor sexually harassed her at the hotel.

"The dancer has accused the Governor of sexual harassment. Besides filing a complaint with the police, she approached Nabanna. Based on the dancer's complaint, Nabanna directed the Kolkata Police to conduct a preliminary investigation," the officer added.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police also started a probe.

According to Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

Published 14 May 2024, 18:12 IST
