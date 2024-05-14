Police submits report on sexual harassment complaint by dancer against Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday submitted a report of their investigation on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged by a dancer against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in 2023 to the state secretariat, a well-placed official said.

"We have completed a preliminary investigation on the orders of Nabanna (state secretariat). We have submitted it to Nabanna," a senior police officer told PTI.

In 2023, a popular classical dancer filed a sexual harassment complaint against Bose. According to her complaint, she travelled to New Delhi in June last year to participate in a programme, when she stayed in a five-star hotel.