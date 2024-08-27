Police use batons, tear gas as BJP demands release of students arrested during 'Nabanna Abhijaan'

Kolkata: Police used teargas and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse BJP leaders and supporters when they marched towards Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding the release of students arrested during the Nabanna Abhijan rally on Tuesday.

The rally was called for demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run R G Kar Medical College.

The police action began after BJP supporters attempted to break police barricades to enter Lal Bazaar.