Political bickering over Jadavpur University student’s death

The death of the undergraduate student at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, allegedly preceded by ragging, has opened up yet another frontier for political bickering among political opponents in the state.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has invoked I.N.D.I.A, the Opposition’s alliance, while alleging an understanding between the Trinamool, and the “rival” students’ groups. All of these, he said, are part of the alliance.

“Mamata Banerjee is in tacit understanding with these so-called ‘rival’ students' groups (all part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance), who enjoy unmonitored & unjustified facilities within the university campus in exchange for rolling out the ‘No vote to BJP’ campaign before elections,” Adhikari stated in a tweet.

“The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has stepped up their agitation after a student has unfortunately died after being subjected to ragging and alleged sexual harassment by seniors & former students/outsiders,” he mentioned.

Adhikari, reminded police and administration that “we have defeated the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ across India and sooner or later we would do so in Jadavpur University as well”.