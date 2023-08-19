Political bickering over Jadavpur University student’s death

The death of the undergraduate student at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, allegedly preceded by ragging, has opened up yet another frontier for political bickering among political opponents in the state.
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has invoked I.N.D.I.A, the Opposition’s alliance, while alleging an understanding between the Trinamool, and the “rival” students’ groups. All of these, he said, are part of the alliance.
“Mamata Banerjee is in tacit understanding with these so-called ‘rival’ students' groups (all part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance), who enjoy unmonitored & unjustified facilities within the university campus in exchange for rolling out the ‘No vote to BJP’ campaign before elections,” Adhikari stated in a tweet.
“The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has stepped up their agitation after a student has unfortunately died after being subjected to ragging and alleged sexual harassment by seniors & former students/outsiders,” he mentioned.
Adhikari, reminded police and administration that “we have defeated the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ across India and sooner or later we would do so in Jadavpur University as well”.
The leader, in a written complaint to police, has alleged that ultra-leftists made an attempt on his life, when he had visited the university-locality to attend an event organised by the party’s youth wing. The said miscreants, he alleged, were linked with a frontal organisation of the banned maoist outfit.
Holding “established” student bodies of the university, the administration, police, and education department, “complicit” in the incident, the leader claimed that “everyone is rattled” by the agitation of the party’s youth wing.
The BJP’s youth wing held a four-day long dharna in the vicinity of the university. “We have concluded the dharna today, but our protest will go on,” Indranil Khan, state president, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, told Deccan Herald.
“We have initiated a public signature campaign today, and dharnas will take place in the districts against ragging and drug addiction. Coming week, a major rally will take place in Kolkata,” he added.
“United in diversity, we are I.N.D.I.A, a symphony of unity and progress! We shall fight the divisive forces head on,” Trinamool tweeted on Saturday.
Earlier this week, Banerjee, referring to individuals – who allegedly were involved in ragging the young student – said that these people were Marxists, in cahoots with the BJP and the Congress in Bengal, and Trinamool is their prime enemy.