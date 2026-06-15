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Political calculations, bypassing legalities hold supreme in rebel TMC MPs' choosing NCPI

The choice of NCPI appears to offer something the BJP could not -- a legally defensible pathway out of the TMC while preserving their collective strength in Parliament.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 06:16 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 06:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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