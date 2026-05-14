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'Political gimmick to grab headlines': BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee over her appearance at Calcutta High Court

When asked about Mamata Banerjee’s move, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari declined to comment extensively, saying his government was focused on governance.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:49 IST
India NewsBJPMamata BanerjeeIndian politcs

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