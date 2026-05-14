<p>Senior BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly Protem Speaker Tapas Roy on Thursday termed TMC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> appearing before the Calcutta High Court a “political gimmick”, alleging that she was attempting to remain in the public eye after the party’s electoral defeat.</p><p>Roy, reacting to Banerjee’s court appearance over alleged post-poll violence and attacks on TMC offices, said the Trinamool Congress and its supremo had lost credibility among the people.</p><p>“Neither TMC nor Banerjee has any credibility. People have rejected both for their arrogance, corruption and nepotism. Now, to stay in the news, Banerjee has reached the court so she can enact a drama. But it won't yield any results. She wants to be in the news and is doing all the theatrics,” Roy told reporters at the Assembly, according to <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Chaos at Calcutta High Court after lawyers shout 'thief' slogans at Mamata Banerjee. <p>Earlier in the day, Banerjee appeared before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a> and told the bench that police had remained passive during incidents of post-poll violence.</p><p>The TMC supremo maintained that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> was not a “bulldozer state” amid demolition drives against illegal structures and sought immediate judicial intervention to safeguard people from alleged attacks after the Assembly election results.</p><p>She moved the court alleging violence against TMC workers and attacks on party offices in several parts of the state following the declaration of poll results.</p><p>When asked about Banerjee’s move, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari </a>declined to comment extensively, saying his government was focused on governance.</p><p>“I have a lot of work at hand. I do not have time to waste on unnecessary matters. Time is extremely important, and I am not concerned about such issues,” he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>