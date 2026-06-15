Political irony? NCPI’s old slogan 'reject turncoats’ returns to haunt it as TMC rebels announce its merger

<p>Nationalist Citizen Party (NCPI) -- A little-known regional party in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tripura">Tripura</a>, which once raised the slogan “reject political turncoats”, is now facing criticism after welcoming several former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> leaders into its fold ahead of local body elections.</p>.<p>The development has sparked political debate in the state, with opponents accusing the party of abandoning its earlier stand against defections for electoral gains.</p>.<p>Party leaders, however, defended the move, saying the decision was taken in the larger interest of strengthening the organisation and expanding its reach across Tripura.</p>.<p>“We had earlier appealed to people to reject political turncoats, but politics is dynamic and we are open to those who want to work for the people sincerely,” a senior leader said.</p>.TMC calls rebels' NCPI merger 'ridiculous', BJP says exodus reflects party's ideological vacuum.<p>Another party functionary maintained that the induction of former TMC members would help broaden the party’s support base and strengthen its organisational structure at the grassroots level.</p>.<p>Critics, meanwhile, alleged that the move exposed the contradiction between the party’s past campaign rhetoric and its current political strategy.</p>.<p>“The same party which once urged voters to reject defectors is now embracing them for political convenience,” an opposition leader said.</p>.<p>The induction of TMC rebels comes at a time when political realignments are intensifying in Tripura ahead of upcoming civic and local elections.</p>