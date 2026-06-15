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Political irony? NCPI’s old slogan 'reject turncoats’ returns to haunt it as TMC rebels announce its merger

The development has sparked political debate in the state, with opponents accusing the party of abandoning its earlier stand against defections for electoral gains.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia Politics

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