Political slugfest breaks out in Bengal post Parliament security breach

Kolkata: The Bengal connection of Lalit Jha, who is suspected to have played the most significant role in planning Parliament security breach, has offered sufficient fodder for a political slugfest in West Bengal.
The Bengal BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for “creating an ambience that helps ultra-leftists thrive”. A senior party leader has alleged that Jha had been in “close association” with a veteran Trinamool politician. The Trinamool, in turn, has slammed its political opponent, adding that the attempt is to “deflect” attention through an "anti-narrative.”.
As law agencies probe and uncover more facts about Jha, and his other partners involved in the breach act, the regional politics is expected to witness vicious arguments, in coming days.
Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, in a post on X, shared a photograph where a senior Trinamool politician could be seen with three youths. The occasion, seemingly, is from a festive occasion. Majumdar stated that Jha had been “in close association” with the Trinamool leader for a long time. He questioned if this doesn’t call for an investigation.
But the leader concerned, speaking to regional media channels, has clarified that he has nothing to do with Jha, and a serious issue of breach is being put forth lightly.
BJP leader Amit Malviya topped up Majumdar’s post, and questioned the Trinamool chief’s silence. Malviya saw Trinamool MPs’ “ruckus” as a consequence of the “emergence of the party's association with those who breached Parliament security”.
Topping up Malviya’s post, Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari blamed the Trinamool chief for creation of an “ecosystem” in the state which “nurtures urban naxals”. He further alleged that “the state has become a hub of anti-national activities”.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool has hit back at the way the BJP leaders have reacted to the development. Shashi Panja, Trinamool leader and minister in the state government, has said that a “deflection tactic” is being used, ignoring the issue of negligence, and responsibility. “The BJP's attempt to deflect attention by creating an anti-narrative is a reprehensible tactic. Under their tyrannical rule, demanding answers and expressing dissent are consistently suppressed,” Trinamool posted on X, with Panja’s video statement.