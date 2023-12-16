Political slugfest breaks out in Bengal post Parliament security breach

Meanwhile, the Trinamool has hit back at the way the BJP leaders have reacted to the development. Shashi Panja, Trinamool leader and minister in the state government, has said that a “deflection tactic” is being used, ignoring the issue of negligence, and responsibility. “The BJP's attempt to deflect attention by creating an anti-narrative is a reprehensible tactic. Under their tyrannical rule, demanding answers and expressing dissent are consistently suppressed,” Trinamool posted on X, with Panja’s video statement.