Ponzi scam cases: CBI conducts searches at two locations in Kolkata

New Delhi: The CBI is searching two premises, one belonging to Amal Bhattacharya and the other to his company Unix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, in Kolkata in connection with a 2021 ponzi scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge-sheet against Bhattacharya and his company in December 2022, and kept its probe open to investigate the larger conspiracy in the case, they said.

The searches, which started on Tuesday morning, are part of the CBI's further probe in the case, they said.