Post-poll violence cases: Supreme Court pulls up CBI for casting aspersion on all courts in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the CBI for casting aspersions on all courts in West Bengal and making scandalous remarks in its plea seeking the transfer of all 2021 post-poll violence cases outside the state.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal took umbrage with the averments made in the transfer petition, prompting Additional Solicitor General S V Raju to withdraw the plea.

Taking up the petition, the bench observed, "What kind of grounds are taken in this petition that all courts in West Bengal have a hostile environment. Blanket averment as been made that courts are illegally granting bail. This is casting aspersions that the entire judiciary is under hostile environment."

The bench felt if the court transferred those cases it would mean certifying that there is a hostile atmosphere in all the courts in the state and that courts over there are not functioning.

"Your officers may not like the judicial officer or a particular state but don't say that the entire judiciary is not functioning. The judges the district judges and civil judges and sessions judges can't come here and defend themselves," the bench observed.

The bench also asked him how the CBI can say there was a hostile environment in West Bengal courts.