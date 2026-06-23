Post-rebellion, TMC tries reset; Mamata Banerjee to meet party workers 6 days a week

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal Assembly</a> debacle and the rebellion culminating in desertion of majority of MPs and MLAs have prompted a reset in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a>, reversing the post-2021 changes steered by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> where IPAC was given prominence over party organisation among other things.</p>.<p>Exercise of introspection in the past over one month has also led to a decision that Mamata and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the main target of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rebels">rebels</a>, would soon start meeting party workers six days a week at her Kalighat residence or Trinamool Bhavan while pausing plans to take disciplinary actions against erring members for the time being, sources said.</p>.<p>Appointing two Joint Secretaries – <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/derek-o-brien">Derek O’Brien</a> and Dola Sen – for the first time in Trinamool’s history since its inception in 1998 to “assist” Abhishek with an instruction “not to be rubber stamps” and not rushing to appoint people in party positions to protect them from external pressure were also part of a strategy that evolved after the introspection, sources said.</p>.<p>The Trinamool had imploded following the electoral debacle in May when it was reduced to 80 seats in the Assembly.</p>.<p>At least 60 of the 80 MLAs formed a separate bloc and claimed to be the “real TMC” and chose a new Chairperson Arup Roy while 20 of the 28 MPs said they were merging with a little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).</p>.<p>Subtly accepting the criticism of the rebels, sources said, the introspection has led to the realisation that the IPAC, the political consultancy engaged by Trinamool, got primacy over the organisation and it needs to be reversed.</p>.<p>The change came after 2019 where IPAC ran the organisation with Abhishek being the prime mover but the control was restored to the organisation, they said.</p>.<p>There is “absolutely no association with the outside agency” and that is the “biggest change” now, they said, indicating that Mamata has taken the reins of the entire machinery.</p>.'No merger': Congress, TMC say after Abhishek's meeting with Rahul; Mamata's Trinamool fights to survive.<p>The appointment of two Joint Secretaries is also seen as an attempt to take the spotlight away from Abhishek while projecting it as a measure to ease the “overburden” on him.</p>.<p>Amid complaints of inaccessibility in the past, the Trinamool leadership is now planning an outreach with Mamata and Abhishek remaining available to meet people everyday barring Sunday 2 PM to 7 PM, for which an announcement is awaited. The move is seen as Mamata’s return to basics that reaped rich dividends in the past.</p>.<p>With a hostile government in the state, sources said the leadership is also not in a hurry to appoint new office bearers at various levels, fearing they could come under pressure.</p>.<p>Similarly, sources said, the disciplinary committee is also on a “wait and watch” approach against those indulging in “anti-party activities” and making statements against the leadership.</p>.<p>The leadership is also banking on the party’s Constitution to avert any challenge to Mamata’s leadership, as it gives almost unlimited powers to the Chairperson on party affairs.</p>.<p>Sources said the leadership also did not engage with the rebels, who were pressurising Mamata to distance herself from Abhishek. Sources said the leadership saw it as a “devious BJP gameplan”.</p>