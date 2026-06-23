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Post-rebellion, TMC tries reset; Mamata Banerjee to meet party workers 6 days a week

The leadership is also banking on the party’s Constitution to avert any challenge to Mamata’s leadership, as it gives almost unlimited powers to the Chairperson on party affairs.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool Congressrebellion

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