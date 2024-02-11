Post TMC-Congress break up, BJP bets on Ram Mandir, CAA for 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal

She emphasised the party's resonance with voters in Bengal by saying, "Both the issues are emotive, and people can connect with it."

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, the event coming just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and 34 years after BJP veteran L K Advani's iconic 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge' speech during his Rath yatra that shaped Ram Mandir politics.