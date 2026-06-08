'Power gone to their heads': TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns from party, steps down as Rajya Sabha member

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns from his post as a Rajya Sabha MP and from the primary membership of AITC.
He says in a press statement, "The people have given a huge mandate in favour of the BJP for the first time in the history of the state to put an end to the 15-year anarchical… pic.twitter.com/sXFcUUKJ4C
#WATCH | Delhi | After resigning from his post as a Rajya Sabha MP and from the primary membership of AITC, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray says on the RG Kar murder and rape incident, "Power had gone to their (TMC) heads to such an extent that they believed no one in the world could touch… https://t.co/0R7TZPpqFSpic.twitter.com/D2KT4DJlbr