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'Power gone to their heads': TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns from party, steps down as Rajya Sabha member

The development comes at a period when the party is dealing with growing tensions among its factions
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCRajya Sabha

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