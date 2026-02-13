Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Preserve SIR records for 5 years, CEC Gyanesh Kumar tells Bengal officials

In a stern message to the district election officers (DEOs), he cautioned that the poll panel would be empowered to initiate action even years later.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsWest Bengalelectoral rollsGyanesh Kumarspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us