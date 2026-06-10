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Priority will be to bring back Tatas in big way: Bengal's new industries minister

Bengal Industries Minister Tapas Roy said the BJP government would work to restore investor confidence in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsWest BengalTataIndustries Minister

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