Priority will be to bring back Tatas in big way: Bengal's new industries minister

<p>Kolkata: Newly inducted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">Bengal</a> Industries Minister Tapas Roy on Wednesday said that he wants to bring in investments from the Tata Group in a "big way" and send a message that Bengal was ready for an industrial revival.</p>.<p>He said efforts would also be made to bring back more than 6,500 enterprises and entrepreneurs who had shifted their operations out of the state over the years.</p>.Former Bengal minister Ujjal Biswas arrested in 'tarpaulin misappropriation' case.<p>Portfolios were allocated among ministers on Wednesday, 10 days after the swearing-in of the extended cabinet of the BJP government in West Bengal.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after portfolio allotments, Roy said the BJP government would work to restore investor confidence in West Bengal, and alleged the previous Trinamool Congress regime had hurt investor sentiment.</p>.<p>"My priority will be to bring back the Tatas in a big way in the state. The situation created by the previous TMC-led government was pathetic. We want to send a strong message that Bengal is ready for industry once again," he said.</p>.<p>"We will hold talks with industrialists and business leaders across the country and abroad to attract investments. Bengal offers immense opportunities in manufacturing, services and renewable energy sectors," Roy said.</p>.<p>The minister said the government would focus on creating an industry-friendly environment, ensuring ease of doing business and generating employment opportunities for the state's youth.</p>.<p>A veteran politician, Roy began his political career in Congress before joining the Trinamool Congress, where he emerged as a prominent organisational leader and legislator.</p>.West Bengal CID raids Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee's residences in forged signature probe .<p>He resigned from the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and joined the BJP, citing differences with the party leadership.</p>.<p>He subsequently became one of the BJP's prominent faces in Bengal politics and won from the Maniktala assembly constituency. </p>