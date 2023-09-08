Pro-TMC forum of academics stage protest against West Bengal Governor near Raj Bhavan

"As governor of the state of West Bengal, you signed the ordinance to constitute the search-cum-selection committees for appointment of regular and full-term VCs and still you refuse to sign the Bill passed by the legislative assembly on the subject for the past three months. You possibly do not want to operationalise and act upon the legislation. We expect that you do know about the provisions of our constitution. Article 200 stipulates that the governor cannot sit indefinitely over the Bills passed by the assembly and he must act as soon as possible," the letter signed by former VC Om Prakash Mishra and several others said.