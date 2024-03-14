Public rallies, meetings inseparable part of Bengal's culture just as luchi, mishti doi: HC Chief Justice

Kolkata: Observing that public rallies and meetings are an inextricable part of Bengal's culture just as delicacies such as 'mishti doi', 'luchi' and 'alu posto', the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed a march by a state government employees' organisation.

'Luchi' (deep-fried flatbread made of maida flour), 'mishti doi' (sweet curd), and 'alu posto' (potatoes cooked in poppy seeds paste) are gastronomic delights of Bengal.

Refusing to interfere in a single bench order that allowed the rally on Thursday to state secretariat Nabanna by the State Coordination Committee, an organisation representing a section of West Bengal government employees, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that they will hold the rally in a single file and will not obstruct traffic movement.