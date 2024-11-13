Home
R G Kar case: WB Governor seeks report from CM on prime accused's claim about ex-Kolkata CP's involvement

Bose also urged the state government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and its stand on the allegations 'at the earliest'.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 19:46 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 19:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeC V Ananda Bose

