Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates | ED raids under way at former R G Kar principal's residence

The father of the doctor who was raped and murdered in India's Kolkata city said late Wednesday night that police rushed the family into cremating her even though they wanted to keep her body for some time.

Officers from Kolkata police did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Aug. 9 attack at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital had triggered nationwide protests as people demanded justice for the trainee doctor, who was killed in a classroom where she was resting during a gruelling 36-hour shift.