Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates | ED raids under way at former R G Kar principal's residence
Hello, reader. The TMC yesterday refuted accusations of a police cover-up by the parents of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered, insisting that a newly surfaced video contradicts their claims by showing the family previously satisfied with the investigation. The family was quick to respond, claiming that the video was forcibly recorded by the police just after the cremation. The family members of the deceased medic, who joined the protesting doctors at RG Kar hospital on Wednesday night, accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hastily cremating the body. Meanwhile, West Bengal Education Minister and senior TMC leader Bratya Basu has said that despite Kolkata Police handing over all relevant documents to the CBI 23 days ago, there has been no significant progress or communication from the agency. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the R G Kar rape-murder case.
Close aid of former R G Kar principal who was at the hospital on Aug 9 transferred by Bengal govt: Report
08:0406 Sep 2024
ED raids underway at the residence of former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh and a few other places in Kolkata. ED had registered a case of PMLA in the financial irregularities case. Ghosh is presently in the custody of CBI: Sources
08:0406 Sep 2024
Family of slain Kolkata doctor says police rushed them into cremation
08:0406 Sep 2024
Bengal is going from wrong to wrong: Guv Bose
08:1506 Sep 2024
On Teacher's Day Abhaya's mother pens emotional letter
Credit: X/@ThinkinHashtag
The letter, in Bengali, says how all her daughter dreamed of was becoming a doctor and things like money didn't matter to her. In the letter, the mother went out to seek justice.
08:0906 Sep 2024
A Burdwan Medical College and Hospital doctor has been transferred by the Bengal government amid widespread protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar.
Birupaksha Biswas was seen at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 after the incident took place and was transferred by the West Bengal health department on Tuesday to Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Hospital in South 24 Parganas district.
The father of the doctor who was raped and murdered in India's Kolkata city said late Wednesday night that police rushed the family into cremating her even though they wanted to keep her body for some time.
Officers from Kolkata police did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The Aug. 9 attack at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital had triggered nationwide protests as people demanded justice for the trainee doctor, who was killed in a classroom where she was resting during a gruelling 36-hour shift.
Amid ongoing protests demanding justice for the young doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar hospital here last month, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday criticised the state administration for its handling of the situation.
Bose remarked the state government is "going from wrong to wrong," emphasising that the public’s “lack of trust” in the system has led to the recent massive protests.