Doctor Rape-Murder Case Updates: Bengal govt suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal after CBI arrests him

The West Bengal health department suspended former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh on Tuesday, a day after the CBI arrested him for alleged financial misconduct.
Ghosh was suspended 26 days after the body of an on-duty woman medic, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Hospital on August 9.
"In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he is placed under suspension... with immediate effect," an order said.
Amid protests by civil society organisations over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, three prominent stage and film personalities of West Bengal on Tuesday announced returning the honours conferred on them by the state government over the RG Kar Hospital issue.
The three are actor Sudipta Chakraborty, known for national award winner films like ‘Bariwali’, theatre personality Biplab Bandyopadhyay and thespian Chandan Sen. Chakraborty decided to return the Special Film Award conferred on her by the Mamata Banerjee government in July 2013,
In a letter to the Secretary of Information and Cultural Affairs department, she said, "In the wake of the current status of our state and the related comments made on September 1 by one of our respected MLAs Kanchan Mullick, I hereby wish to return my certificate and the honour bestowed upon me and continue my demand for justice, both legal and social, standing on the road."
Demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of R G Kar Hospital, thousands of people, including doctors and paramedics of private facilities, formed a 13-km human chain along an arterial city road on Tuesday, an unprecedented event in the city's history in recent years.
Participants of the human chain standing on the median divider of Eastern Metropolitan Bypass between Ultadanga and Patuli - linking the northern and southern parts of the city.
Since the protestors did not obstruct crossings during their one-hour stay on the road from 5 pm, this mode of agitation did not affect vehicular traffic movement along the busy road as hundreds of vehicles plied uninterrupted, a police officer said.
The participants waved the tricolour and held placards which read 'For how long we have to wait for justice', 'Hang the rapists' and 'Justice for our sister'.
