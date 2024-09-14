Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Ragpicker injured in minor blast in Kolkata, police initiates probe

The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 12:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: A ragpicker was injured in a blast that took place in central Kolkata on Saturday, a police officer said.

The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road.

"The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker," the officer said.

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2024, 12:52 IST
India NewsKolkatablastKolkata police

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT