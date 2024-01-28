Rahul Gandhi-led Congress yatra resumes from Jalpaiguri after 2-day break

Siliguri, West Bengal: The Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday after a two-day break.

Sitting atop an SUV along with state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gandhi traversed through the town of Jalpaiguri, as he waved at onlookers.

The yatra will halt for the night near Siliguri, a state Congress leader said.

On Monday, it will head to Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, before entering Bihar, he said.