Rahul Gandhi’s car wasn’t attacked, says Congress spokesperson

Talking of the alleged incident during her address at a public function, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated, “On my way to the meeting in the helicopter, I received a message. One Congress leader, let me name – Rahul, he is younger to me.”

“I enquired. We don’t like such things, we don’t indulge in these things. What’s the point of dramatising, for nothing… It didn’t happen in Bengal. It happened in Katihar, Kishanganj. They entered Bengal with a shattered glass. But I condemn the incident,” she said.

In Bihar, the BJP and Nitish Kumar have united, there could be anger, she said. “But here, there should be no incident. A party can take out a procession, and can hold meetings. Do it peacefully, I have no objection.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, said that minor incidents have happened, all along, and this will not deter the yatra, nor will it weaken the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

He added that the alliance is for the national elections, and is not for regions. Praising Banerjee, Ramesh added that an alliance is a two-way process. He mentioned that the Congress, and Banerjee, have a mutual objective of defeating the BJP.