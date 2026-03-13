<p>Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday said he raised the issue of the "insult" of President Droupadi Murmu by the state government, during his first meeting with new Governor R N Ravi.</p>.<p>Adhikari also hailed the Rashtrapati Bhavan's refusal to give an appointment to TMC MPs to apprise the President about the West Bengal government's welfare initiatives.</p>.'50% funding for Babri-modelled mosque is from Bangladesh': Suvendu Adhikari targets JUP chief Humayun.<p>The senior BJP leader said he raised the "issue of insult of the President by the Mamata Banerjee government" during his courtesy meeting with the governor.</p>.<p>The Rashtrapati Bhavan had turned down the TMP MPs request, citing "paucity of time", a source said on Thursday.</p>.<p>This comes after the President on Saturday expressed dismay at finding neither West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any of her cabinet ministers present at the Bagdogra airport to receive her, as she arrived to attend an international tribal conference, sparking a political controversy.</p>.<p>Adhikari also said that he urged the governor to ensure a total halt to illegal immigration of Bangladeshi Muslims into West Bengal for the sake of national security.</p>.<p>"Hindus will become minority in West Bengal by 2041 if the Mamata Banerjee regime remains in power," he told reporters outside the Lok Bhavan here.</p>.<p>"Bengal's security is the biggest concern at present," Adhikari asserted.</p>.<p>He also claimed that a strike called by a section of West Bengal government employees, demanding payment of dearness allowance arrears, was "100 per cent successful".</p>.<p>Adhikari said the state government employees will get benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission, if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the assembly elections, likely to be held in April.</p>