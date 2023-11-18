Raj Bhavan Kolkata gate named after Tagore, Guv seeks report from Visva-Bharati’s interim VC

The North Gate of Raj Bhavan Kolkata is being renamed as “Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Gate”.

The new development at Raj Bhavan comes at a time when Visva-Bharati, now a central university, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Santiniketan in West Bengal, has been embroiled in a controversy over installation of plaques.

The plaques, lately, installed at the university mentioned Prime Minister Modi – the Chancellor, and Bidyut Chakrabarty – the vice chancellor (who completed his tenure recently), but didn’t carry Tagore’s name. The plaques were installed at the university commemorating inclusion of Santiniketan – initially a residential school – in the Unesco’s World Heritage List.

“The Raj Bhavan, which has the status of a grade one national heritage, has decided to rename its North Gate as 'Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Gate’,” an official note stated.