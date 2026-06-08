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Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan accepts TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's resignation

Ray had earlier met the chairman and handed over his resignation to him.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCRajya SabhaC P Radhakrishnan

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