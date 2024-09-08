Rallies, demonstrations continue in Kolkata over medic's rape-murder

Kolkata: Members of the West Bengal Service Doctors Forum on Saturday took out a rally from Sealdah station to the Raj Bhavan here, as part of continuing protests against the alleged rape and murder of a young medic at a state-run hospital.

Around 200 activists, comprising doctors and nursing staff, took part in the 2-km procession, as they demanded the intervention of Governor C V Ananda Bose in the matter.

"So many days have passed, but there seems to be little progress in the investigation into the gruesome incident," Seema Das, a protesting nurse, said.