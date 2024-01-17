Ram Mandir inauguration ‘politicised’, in Amrit Kaal era, 'amrit is in wrong hands': Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, on Wednesday, called out the inauguration of Ram Mandir over its “politicisation”, adding that if the era is 'Amrit Kaal', then the 'amrit' is in the “wrong hands”.

Yechury was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research’s building, on the death anniversary of Jyoti Basu, the veteran Left leader, who had led Bengal as a chief minister.

Yechury said that there’s a choice to make –to go back to a dark past, or to head towards a bright future, while talking about Basu’s contributions.

Talking about Samudra Manthan, with reference to the Vishnu Purana, Yechury said that in the context of Amrit Kaal, the vase of amrit is in the “wrong hands”, and has to be brought back in the “interest of the people”. “The Amrit Kaal will come, if it is to be brought back,” he said. The point made was in the context of the ruling BJP.