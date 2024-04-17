Ram Navami celebrated across West Bengal

Kolkata: Leaders of both ruling TMC and opposition BJP marched along with hundreds of participants as Ram Navami processions were taken out across West Bengal on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami and appealed to them to maintain peace.

She also prayed for their prosperity and development.

"Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I appeal to maintain peace, prosperity and development for all," she posted on X.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari attended one such Ram Navami procession in the New Town area of the city while TMC minister Arup Roy and party's Howrah Lok Sabha constituency candidate Prasun Banerjee walked with processions in Howrah town.

In Barrackpore, BJP candidate Arjun Singh, who had left TMC after being overlooked as candidate by the Mamata Banerjee-led party, led another Ram Navami procession.

Similar processions with youths chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' and holding saffron flags and replicas of swords amid frenzied beating of drums were witnessed in Bankura, Purulia, Durgapur, Asansol and elsewhere in the state.