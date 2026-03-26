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Ram Navami turns show of strength for BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh joined a Ram Navami rally in north Kolkata along with several local leaders.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:09 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:09 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCRam Navami

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