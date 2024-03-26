Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda passes away at 95

'Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm,' the statement read.

In her message, the Bengal CM conveyed her condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees.

"This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe," Banerjee said.