Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Rebel' camp removes Mamata from TMC chairperson post, her faction calls it 'comedy show'

The latest move by the rebels signalled a step towards claiming the Election Commission’s recognition as the real TMC, as well as to set the stage to claim the party’s twin-flower electoral symbol.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressAbhishek Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us