'Rebel' camp removes Mamata from TMC chairperson post, her faction calls it 'comedy show'

<p>Kolkata: The rebels within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> on Monday removed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> from the office of the chairperson of the party she had founded 28 years ago.</p> <p>The rebel TMC leaders, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, had a meeting at a hotel in Kolkata and reconstituted the party’s national working committee, appointing Arup Roy, a veteran legislator elected from the Howrah Central assembly constituency, as the new chairperson, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-vs-tmc-rebel-faction-sidelines-mamata-banerjee-names-arup-roy-chairperson-of-party-4048503">replacing the party's founder herself</a>. Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was also removed from the post of the party’s national general secretary.</p>.The loyalist who tipped the balance in the TMC revolt.<p>The meeting was not only attended by the rebel TMC legislators, but also by nearly 70 former councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which the state’s new Bharatiya Janata Party government recently dissolved.</p> <p>“It is a comedy show. A man who has been expelled from the TMC is holding a special session,” Kunal Ghosh, a leader of the TMC faction loyal to Mamata, said, referring to the expulsion of Ritabrata. </p><p>“The matter is in the court, and we believe justice will be done. We do not give any importance to such comical behaviour. TMC is equal to Mamata Banerjee. All else is a circus,” he added.</p> <p>The latest move by the rebels signalled a step towards claiming the Election Commission’s recognition as the real TMC, as well as to set the stage to claim the party’s twin-flower electoral symbol.</p>.Mamata's camp submits 20 petitions to Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify rebel TMC MPs .<p>“We are the Trinamool Congress. The symbol will be rightfully with us,” said Ritabrata, who led the rebellion by nearly 60 of the 80 newly elected legislators of the TMC last month. He said that if Mamata wanted to be the chief advisor of the “real TMC”, they would welcome her. </p> <p>Mamata had launched the TMC on January 1, 1998, after breaking away from the Congress. She has been leading the TMC government in the state since 2011.</p> <p>But, after being routed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held assembly elections and losing power, the TMC plunged into a series of crises.</p> <p>The rebel legislators elected Ritabrata as the leader of the TMC legislative party after refusing to accept the election of the party veteran, Sovandev Chattopadhyay, to the post. The Speaker of the new Legislative Assembly, Rathindra Bose, accepted the election of Ritabrata as the TMC Legislative Party’s leader.</p>.Mamata Banerjee loyalist Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC, Siliguri Municipal Corporation mayor steps down.<p>At least 20 of the TMC’s 28 members in the Lok Sabha also revolted against the leadership of Mamata and Abhishek and merged with the little-known Nationalist Citizen Party of India to avoid disqualification under the Constitution (91st Amendment) Act, 2003.</p> <p>Ritabrata said that the TMC’s constitution had mandated the reconstitution of the national working committee after every three years and that the last such reconstitution had been done in February 2022. The new national working committee constituted by the rebels included Mamata’s long-term close aides like Arup Roy, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Biplab Mitra, Akhruzzaman Ansari, Sabina Yasmin, Rathin Ghosh, Javed Khan, in addition to Ritabrata.</p><p> Arup Roy was later elected as the chairperson of the national working committee.</p><p> Ritabrata said that the “real TMC” would start reconstituting the party organisation across the state from Tuesday. </p>