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Rebel TMC MP Kakoli’s son to return gifts from Mamata Banerjee, send legal notice over remarks

Dr Baidyanath Ghosh statement came amid an escalating political confrontation between the TMC leadership and a dissident group of party MPs led by his mother Kakoli Ghosh.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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