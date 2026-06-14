Rebel TMC MP Kakoli’s son to return gifts from Mamata Banerjee, send legal notice over remarks

<p>Kolkata: Son of rebel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday said he would return gifts presented by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to him and his wife, citing "recent events" and "personal conscience".</p>.<p>The parliamentarian's son, Dr Baidyanath Ghosh, also said that a legal notice would be sent to Mamata Banerjee and several of the TMC MPs, who did not join the rebel camp, for making certain "unsavoury comments" allegedly made against him.</p>.TMC crisis continues: Saayoni, Mala Roy reach Delhi ahead of rebels' meeting with Speaker.<p>His statement came amid an escalating political confrontation between the TMC leadership and a dissident group of party MPs led by his mother.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Baidyanath said, "I am returning the gold necklace gifted to my wife at our wedding and the kurta-pyjama gifted to me during Durga Puja by @MamataOfficial. I remain grateful for the gesture, but in view of recent events and as a matter of personal conscience, it is appropriate to return these gifts." Sharing her son's post on social media, the Barasat MP expressed support for his decision.</p>.<p>"Proud of you and your wife," Ghosh Dastidar said.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media, Baidyanath said Banerjee had gifted him traditional kurta-pyjama sets every Durga Puja for the last five to six years.</p>.<p>"I will return all of them to her Kalighat residence. She had also attended my wedding and gifted my wife a gold necklace. That too will be returned. If interest is payable for the two years during which the necklace remained with us, I am willing to pay that as well. I do not want anything from a person like her," he said.</p>.<p>Baidyanath also announced that his lawyer would send legal notices to Banerjee and three Trinamool MPs over remarks allegedly made about him and his family.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em> videos, he said, "We will send a legal notice to Mamata Banerjee and MPs Mahua Moitra and Saugata Roy. We want the TMC chief and others to withdraw their remarks." "We will send the legal notice on Monday or Tuesday to Mamata Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Sougata Roy and Sonali Guha," Baidyanath added.</p>.<p>According to him, Banerjee, during a press conference about a month ago, had referred to a TMC MP who was allegedly attempting to split the party after failing to secure a poll ticket for her son.</p>.<p>"Though she did not name my mother or me, it was clear who she was referring to. We remained silent out of courtesy. Later, Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra also made comments on the issue. They must publicly apologise and withdraw their statements. Otherwise, we will move the high court," he said.</p>.<p>Responding to the development, BJP leader Keya Ghosh questioned the timing of Baidyanath speaking out.</p>.<p>She said the TMC MP's son could have approached the court much earlier if he believed he had been wronged.</p>.Senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay says he is with rebel camp, backs advisory role for Mamata Banerjee.<p>The BJP leader also accused the TMC and Mamata Banerjee of being liars.</p>.<p>Ghosh Dastidar was the first TMC MP to openly challenge the party leadership, resigning from organisational responsibilities and subsequently spearheading a rebellion within the party's parliamentary ranks.</p>.<p>The rebel TMC leader is currently in New Delhi along with around 20 dissident party MPs who have indicated their willingness to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). </p>