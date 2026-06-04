Rebel turns rescuer? 'Her situation pains me': Humayun Kabir offers Mamata Banerjee route back to Assembly

<p>Months after parting ways with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress (TMC)</a> and launching a campaign against Mamata Banerjee's government, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday extended an unexpected offer to the former chief minister, a chance to return to the West Bengal Assembly through a bypoll from Rejinagar.</p><p><br>Kabir, who secured victories from both Nowda and Rejinagar constituencies in Murshidabad district in the 2026 Assembly elections, will have to vacate one seat in accordance with electoral rules, paving the way for a by-election.</p><p><br>Speaking to reporters, Kabir said he was willing to step down from Rejinagar if Banerjee wished to contest from the constituency.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | AJUP’s Humayun Kabir wins Nowda, Rejinagar seats.<p>"If Mamata Banerjee comes to me, I can send her to the Assembly from Rejinagar. If she contests from Nandigram, she will not win. But if she wants, I will resign and ensure her victory from my constituency," Kabir said.</p><p><br>The offer comes amid a turbulent phase for Banerjee and the TMC following the party's electoral defeat and internal unrest that has weakened the organisation she built nearly three decades ago.</p><p><br>After the election, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari </a>chose to retain the Bhabanapur seat while vacating Nandigram, the constituency where he had defeated Banerjee.</p><p><br>Kabir's gesture marks a significant shift in his political stance. Once a prominent TMC leader in Murshidabad, he was expelled from the party after a prolonged dispute with its leadership. He subsequently launched the AJUP and emerged as a vocal critic of the Banerjee government, frequently demanding its removal from power.</p><p><br>Despite that history, Kabir expressed sympathy for his former political mentor. "The situation in which she finds herself today pains me. Whatever I am today is because of her," he said.</p><p><br>At the same time, he highlighted his own political clout in the region. "Nobody may listen to her now, but in Rejinagar, Humayun Kabir is the final word," he said.</p><p>Whether Banerjee will accept Kabir's offer remains unclear. However, the proposal represents one of the more unusual developments in the state's post-election politics, with a leader who recently sought to unseat her government now offering her a route back to the Assembly.</p><p>Kabir's remarks reflect the changing political landscape in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> after the TMC's loss of power, with former allies recalibrating relationships and new alignments taking shape.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>