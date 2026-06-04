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Rebel turns rescuer? 'Her situation pains me': Humayun Kabir offers Mamata Banerjee route back to Assembly

Whether Banerjee will accept Kabir's offer remains unclear. However, the proposal represents one of the more unusual developments in the state's post-election politics
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeIndian politcsSuvendu Adhikari

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