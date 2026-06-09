Rebelling against the 'rebels': Mamata camp rallies behind Didi as TMC mutiny reaches Parliament

The personal became the political for me in 2024. I joined public life because I passionately believe that the @narendramodi -led @BJP4India is destroying India’s precious democratic spaces and I believed and believe in the Opposition’s constitutional fight against the…
This fake and fabricated list has been floated by the BJP. Six out of these have categorically denied to have signed on any documents/papers. Operation Lotus has failed. Amit Shah has failed pic.twitter.com/y713JyWHKp
BJP is spreading lies. It’s fake and fabricated narrative. In the meanwhile, blackmailing Coaxing, trying to bribe, threaten, with ED, CBI and with dire consequences with the Police. They don’t have 20 MPs. They are desperate. It has become a prestige issue for Amit Shah.