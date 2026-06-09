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Rebelling against the 'rebels': Mamata camp rallies behind Didi as TMC mutiny reaches Parliament

In a strongly-worded post on X, Ghose said she will always believe in the 'remarkable' leadership of Banerjee.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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