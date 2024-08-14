'Reclaim the night' call: Women across Bengal to hold midnight protest against doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata: Thousands of women from different walks are set to gather in different parts of West Bengal on Wednesday midnight, giving vent to the widespread anger against the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor inside a Kolkata hospital last week.

Responding to the "Women, Reclaim the Night" call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and employees of offices will congregate in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts of Kolkata.

The congregation of protestors has been timed at 11.55 pm and coincides with the nation celebrating Independence Day at the stroke of midnight.