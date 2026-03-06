<p>Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar mocked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal </a>Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata sit-in over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Friday, claiming that this is a rehearsal for what she would have to do after losing the upcoming Assembly election in the state. </p><p>"She is rehearsing what she will do after a BJP chief minister takes over following the coming assembly elections," Majumdar said during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BJP">BJP's </a>Poriborton Yatra rally in Cooch Behar district. </p><p>The chief minister on Friday began dharna to protest against the alleged arbitrary deletions from the post-SIR electoral rolls. </p>.Mamata Banerjee holding sit-in in Kolkata to shield infiltrators: Giriraj Singh.<p>Majumdar further made promises for the people of Bengal, including jobs for youths, raising the amount for women’s financial assistance scheme and proper DA to state government employees, if the BJP forms the government.</p><p>Claiming that the TMC will lose the upcoming polls, the former state BJP president asserted that students and youths want jobs, not handouts offered by the Mamata Banerjee government.</p><p>"I assure you that after a BJP government comes to power, School Service Commission recruitments will be held every year," the union minister said.</p>.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins sit-in against voter roll deletions, alleges 'conspiracy' ahead of polls.<p>Majumdar added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised to fill all vacancies in the state government by December, if the party comes to power, while inaugurating the Poroborton Yatra in South 24 Parangas district last week. </p><p>"We will announce the seventh pay commission in the state within 45 days of forming the government," Majumdar said, echoing Shah's promise.</p><p>Additionally, he promised to pay Rs 3,000 to all women by introducing 'Annapurna Bhandar', replacing Mamata Banerjee's much-touted 'Lakshmi'r Bhandar' by which the current government pays Rs 1,500 to each woman.</p><p>The elections to the 294-member assembly are likely to be held in April. </p>